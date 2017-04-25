In foreign policy report, Tokyo calls on Seoul to uphold ‘comfort women’ agreement

Japan urges South Korea to follow a 2015 deal struck to settle the issue of Korean women forced to work at Japan’s wartime military brothels in its annual foreign policy report released Tuesday.

Tokyo expresses regret about a statue symbolizing “comfort women” set up in Busan in the Diplomatic Bluebook 2017.

The report also says Japan’s cooperation with South Korea and the United States is “more important than ever before” as North Korea’s nuclear and missiles development has reached “a new-level threat.”

The report was submitted to the Cabinet by Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday.

“The Japan-South Korea agreement (over the comfort women issue) has been praised highly by the international community. Japan and South Korea each have a responsibility to the international community to implement the agreement,” the paper said.

The two countries agreed in 2015 to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the comfort women issue. The terms of the agreement included an apology and a financial pledge by Japan of ¥1 billion ($9 million) to establish a foundation to be set up by the South Korean government.

It is “extremely regrettable” that a comfort women statue has been set up by a South Korean civic group in front of the Japanese Consulate General in Busan at the end of 2016 and the statue runs counter to the 2015 deal, the paper said.

The installation of the monument irritated Tokyo as it came on top of a similar statue already set up in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul. The Busan statue led Japan to recall its ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine for about three months from January.

The latest paper comes also as candidates running for the presidency in a May 9 election in South Korea have called for reviewing the agreement, struck under the administration of Park Geun-hye, who was forced from office last month over a corruption and cronyism scandal.

On the bilateral dispute over Japan-claimed, South Korean-controlled islets in the Sea of Japan, the paper said Japan “resolutely cannot accept” landings of South Korean lawmakers on the isles in July 2016.

On China, the paper said there has been “no improvement” in the situation in the East China Sea, where Japan faces challenges from Beijing around the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands. China, which calls the islets Diaoyu, has repeatedly sent its ships into Japanese waters around the islets, heightening tensions in the region and prompting repeated protests by Japan.

On Russia, the paper noted that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed at their summit in December 2016 on “sincere determination” toward concluding a post-World War II peace treaty, which has been prevented by a territorial dispute. But the paper did not give details about the path ahead.

Later on Tuesday, South Korea lodged a protest over Japan’s fresh claim to sovereignty of the Takeshima islets, which are known as Dokdo to South Koreans and have been under South Korean control for decades. The Foreign Ministry summoned Hideo Suzuki, a minister at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to deliver the protest.

The ministry earlier in the day issued a statement saying that Japan “should realize that a correct recognition of history is the starting point and necessary condition” for bilateral relations, and demanding “an immediate correction.”

Calling on Japan to “immediately cease its futile attempt,” the ministry said the islets belong to South Korea historically, geographically and in terms of international law.