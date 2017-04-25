Abe, Putin to hold talks in Russia this week as progress sought in territorial dispute

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia this week for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, the Japanese government and the Kremlin said Tuesday, as the two sides look to make headway on a decades-old territorial dispute. A visit to Britain will follow the Russia trip.

Abe is scheduled to hold a summit with Putin, with their talks expected to focus on plans for joint economic activities on Russian-held islands off Hokkaido.

The Kremlin said the talks set for Thursday will focus on “the state and prospects for development of Russo-Japanese cooperation in the political, trade and economic, and humanitarian spheres.”

The meeting follows on from Putin’s first visit to Japan in 11 years last December, when the two leaders failed to resolve a disagreement over an island chain that has prevented their nations signing a peace treaty to formally end World War II.

Japan is seeking a return of the islands, seized by the Soviet Union after World War II, and the signing of the peace treaty.

The Soviet Union seized islands off Japan’s northern coast in 1945 in the closing days of the war.

Known as the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, they have been a thorn in relations ever since.

On Friday, Abe will move Britain to meet British Prime Minister Theresa May. The leaders are expected to discuss Britain’s exit from the European Union and the Group of Seven summit in Italy next month.