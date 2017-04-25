Japan submits bid for Osaka to host 2025 World Expo

The government on Monday filed a candidacy for the city of Osaka to host the 2025 World Exposition with the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris.

France has already submitted the bid of Paris, which is likely to be a tough rival for Osaka.

The deadline for submitting bids is set at May 22, and the BIE will select the host city by a vote by member states at its general meeting in November 2018. The Japanese plan is based on the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.”

The papers for Japan’s bid to host the event were submitted by Japanese Ambassador to France Masato Kitera, Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui and Keidanren Chairman Sadayuki Sakakibara, who serves as head of the bidding committee for the envisaged Osaka exposition.

At a press conference later on Monday, Sakakibara said he hopes the Osaka exposition will be an opportunity for visitors to see a future society Japan plans to present. Matsui said Osaka wants to compete well with Paris, although the French capital is a powerful rival.

“The BIE is pleased to receive Japan’s bid for World Expo 2025, and we look forward to the beginning of the examination phase in order to learn about the vision for each project,” BIE Secretary-General Vicente Loscertales commented.

Osaka has the ability to make innovations, Loscertales said. But he stressed that the host city will be chosen in a fair manner, saying that each candidate’s position will be evaluated at the BIE general meeting.

According to a report by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Osaka exposition would be held on the artificial island of Yumeshima built off the capital of Osaka Prefecture between May 3 and Nov. 3, 2025.

The event, which would present a model future society with the use of robots and drones, is expected to attract up to 30 million visitors.

While about ¥125 billion would be spent to construct facilities for the exposition, its economic effects are projected at some ¥2 trillion.