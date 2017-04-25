Mercari e-commerce site bans listing of currency for sale

Mercari, a mobile e-commerce site that matches individual buyers and sellers, has banned sellers from listing cash after the site operator discovered that ¥10,000 notes were sold at higher value in some cases.

According to officials of the Japanese startup virtual market place, which mainly deals in used items such as clothing, those cases indicate some sellers tried to take advantage of the e-commerce site and capitalize on people desperate for immediate cash.

Under Mercari’s transaction system, buyers can pay with credit cards. Even at higher prices — for example ¥10,000 notes selling for ¥13,000 — for people in need of quick cash the offer had merits, the officials said.

Such cases started increasing in mid-February after Mercari allowed users to sell currently circulating coins and notes in addition to old money and memorable coins and notes.

The move came in response to users’ requests that coins minted with errors, such as a ¥5 coin with the hole misalligned from the center, are rare items with added value.

However, such deals could lead to financial trouble among users and in the worst case become a hotbed of crime. Thus, Mercari has banned such deals since Saturday and deleted them from the site if found.

Dubbed the “flea market app,” Mercari has proved popular since its launch in 2013 for its simple transaction procedures compared with online auction sites like Yahoo Auctions. Marcari, which is mainly provided as a mobile phone app, has hit 40 million downloads in Japan.