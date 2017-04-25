Government takes aim at Japan firms’ tax paperwork burden

A government panel has started discussions on ways to reduce the clerical workload of private companies responsible for reporting residential tax information.

The regulatory reform panel, led by Hiroko Ota, a professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, is discussing a system in which municipal governments would directly notify individuals of their total tax responsibility through their My Number, the identification number issued for social security and tax processing purposes, according to informed sources.

The commission will include the idea in a proposal to be presented in June, the sources said.

Tax statements issued by municipal governments are currently sent through institutions — i.e., companies where the taxpayers work. This is a heavy burden on companies’ accounting and other departments that are tasked with sorting and distributing such statements. Large employers in particular are calling for improvements.

One idea introduced in the panel meeting was to allow users access to the My Number online portal to check notifications and submit registrations.

On Thursday, the panel held a working group meeting and proposed a system under which municipalities would send individual tax data to the portal site for taxpayers to review.

But the extent to which the My Number portal, to be fully launched this autumn, will be used is still unclear. Since oversight will be needed to make sure taxpayers are using the portal site, some worry that this may heap more work onto local governments, according to the sources.

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry remains positive about proposals to reduce the tax-reporting burden faced by companies.

“We are aware that some kind of improvements are needed,” a ministry official said.

The regulatory reform panel is stepping up discussions with related organizations on the full operation of the portal site.