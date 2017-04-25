Nikkei retakes 19,000 on overseas stock rally

Stocks gained further ground Tuesday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on the back of overnight rises in European and U.S. equities, with the Nikkei 225 average retaking 19,000 on a closing basis for the first time in about a month.

The Nikkei climbed 203.45 points, or 1.08 percent, to end at 19,079.33, its first finish above the 19,000 line since March 30. On Monday, the key market gauge jumped 255.13 points.

The Topix, covering all first-section issues, closed 16.02 points, or 1.07 percent, higher at 1,519.21 after rising 14.61 points Monday.

Stocks got off to a firmer start after European and U.S. equities staged a powerful rally Monday, inspired by centrist Emmanuel Macron’s lead in the first round of the closely watched French presidential election Sunday. Macron is known as a pro-European Union candidate.

The TSE accelerated its upswing from the middle of the morning session as North Korea made no major provocative acts Tuesday, which marked the 85th anniversary of the founding of its military.

Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., stressed, however, that investor worries about the French presidential election “still exist,” with the runoff set for May 7.

Although Tokyo stocks regained their firmness following French election, lingering geopolitical risks could put a damper on the market in the foreseeable future, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm warned.

Some investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of the announcements of earnings reports by major Japanese companies later this week, said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

Tabei noted that buying was held in check prior to the South Korean presidential race May 9.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,633 to 305 in the TSE’s first section, while 78 issues were unchanged.

Volume slightly increased to 1.948 billion shares from Monday’s 1.921 billion.

Yamato Holdings attracted purchases on news reports that parcel delivery subsidiary Yamato Transport will raise its basic delivery fees by 5 to 20 percent as early as September.

Mega-banks Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, and brokerage firm Nomura were upbeat after their U.S. peers fared well on Wall Street.

Other major winners included automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan as well as industrial materials maker Showa Denko.

By contrast, mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo met with selling following a media report about a weaker than expected estimate of its consolidated operating profits for the year through March 2018.

Also on the minus side were Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, and furniture retailer Nitori Holdings.