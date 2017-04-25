Dollar stays above ¥110 in Tokyo as Nikkei tops 19,000

The dollar was firmer above ¥110 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, inspired by the strength of Japanese stock prices, which drove up benchmark Nikkei 225 average above the 19,000 threshold.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.31-31, up from ¥110.07-07 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0885-0885, up from $1.0856-0856, and at ¥120.08-08, up from ¥119.49-51.

The greenback was initially capped below ¥110 amid worries over the North Korean situation, fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks that the U.N. Security Council “must be prepared to impose additional and stronger sanctions” against the reclusive country.

However, the U.S. currency climbed above the ¥110 line as the Nikkei average retook the 19,000 mark for the first time in about three weeks on an intraday basis. The dollar was also supported by regular purchases by Japanese importers, traders said.

Market participants were “somewhat relieved” that North Korea did not conduct a nuclear or missile test during Tokyo trading hours Tuesday, the 85th anniversary of its military’s establishment, said a foreign exchange broker.

Still, “the sense of caution is unlikely to be wiped out,” keeping traders from buying the dollar at higher rates, an official at a major Japanese bank said.