Japan Post to book first net loss since privatization

Japan Post Holdings Co. is set to fall into the red for the first time since it was privatized in 2007, posting a net loss of about ¥40 billion for the business year that ended March 31, the postal giant announced Tuesday.

The sharp reversal from its earlier estimate of a group net profit of ¥320 billion comes as Japan Post Holdings is expected to book impairment losses of close to ¥400 billion related to its Australian logistics service provider.

Japan Post Holdings will also slash its executives’ pay, including that of President Masatsugu Nagato, to clarify management’s responsibility for the loss. Nagato held a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Tokyo to explain the firm’s poor performance for fiscal 2016 along with its turnaround plan.

Japan Post Holdings, privatized in October 2007, reported a group net profit of ¥425.9 billion for fiscal 2015.

Toll Holdings Ltd., the Australian subsidiary, has been reeling from declines in the volume of parcels it handles amid a drop in resource prices.

Japan Post Holdings is looking to write down the value of assets at Toll Holdings, recognizing goodwill exceeding its original estimate. It acquired the Australian group for around 6.48 billion Australian dollars in May 2015.

The Japanese company will book the total impairment loss all at once instead of writing down the goodwill every year in an effort to allay investor concerns, sources said.

Although banking and insurance units of the postal behemoth have been robust, their performance have been unable to offset the massive losses of Japan Post Holdings.

The Australian subsidiary plans to boost its financial standing by cutting 1,700 employees.

Japan Post Holdings bought the logistics firm under former President Taizo Nishimuro despite widespread concern that the acquisition was too expensive. The decision was considered hasty, as the holding company, in hopes of getting more investor attention for its initial public offering, made the acquisition nine months before going public to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.