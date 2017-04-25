Cruise-missile carrying U.S. nuclear submarine visits South Korea amid soaring tensions on peninsula

A U.S. guided-missile nuclear submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday — the 85th anniversary of North Korea’s founding of its military — in the latest show of force by the United States amid surging tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The USS Michigan arrived at Busan “for a routine visit during a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific,” U.S. Forces Korea said in a statement.

USS Michigan — one of the longest submarines in the world — began service as a ballistic missile sub, but was converted to a land-based attack vessel in the early 2000s. Measuring more than 170 meters long, the Michigan can carry up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles and embark up to 66 special operations personnel.

The Michigan may have been what Trump was referring to in an April 11 interview with the Fox Business Network in which he described powerful submarines that were to link up with a U.S. “armada” — led by the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier — that was heading toward the region.

“We are sending an armada, very powerful,” Trump said. “We have submarines, very powerful, far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That I can tell you.”

The move is widely seen as a show of force by the Trump administration as it seeks to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

The North has called the moves “undisguised military blackmail” and a dangerous action that plunges the peninsula into a “touch-and-go situation.”

“If the enemies recklessly provoke the DPRK, its revolutionary armed forces will promptly give deadly blows to them and counter any total war with all-out war and nuclear war with a merciless nuclear strike of Korean style,” the North’s ruling party newspaper Rodong Shinmun said Monday. DPRK stands for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korea has kicked its weapons programs into overdrive over the last 16 months, conducting two nuclear blasts and a spate of new missile tests.

In one particularly worrisome development for Japan, the North conducted a near-simultaneous launch of four extended-range Scud missiles in March as a rehearsal for striking U.S. military bases in the country.

Experts who analyzed photographs of the drill told The Japan Times that the hypothetical target of those test-launches appeared to be U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture — meant as a simulated nuclear attack on the base. The exercise showed the North’s first explicit intent to attack U.S. Forces in Japan, they said.

In the event of conflict on the Korean Peninsula, U.S. troops and equipment from Iwakuni would likely be among the first deployed.