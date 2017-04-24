Clandestine graves with at least six bodies found in Acapulco
State police inspect the site where two men were shot at the Tamarindos beach in the port city of Acapulco, Mexico, in January. Mexico has surpassed 2,000 murders in a month for the first time since the summer of 2011, and had more murders in the first quarter of 2017 than in the start of any year in at least two decades, according to data released Friday. | AP

AP

MEXICO CITY – Investigators in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco say they have found clandestine burial pits containing at least a half-dozen bodies.

The security spokesman for the southern state of Guerrero says the remains were badly decomposed and in some cases partial, and the total number of bodies is still being determined.

Roberto Alvarez says the pits were found near a storm drainage canal in a rough area of Acapulco.

Police found the pits after neighbors called in to report fetid odors coming from the area.

The once-glamorous resort has been battered by waves of drug gang violence.

