SDF’s ‘unique climate’ blamed for personnel going AWOL

A member of the Self-Defense Forces was drummed out of the service in March after not showing up for duty without notice for 89 days, the latest in a series of cases where SDF personnel have been absent without leave for long periods.

Former personnel and analysts say the problem lies with the SDF’s “unique atmosphere” that makes it difficult for members to resign in a straight-forward manner.

Last Oct. 16, an airman 2nd class in his 20s assigned to the Air Self-Defense Force’s 2nd Air Wing in Chitose, Hokkaido, did not return as scheduled from leave. The following day, his off-duty colleagues and others began searching for him, using their own money.

Through the member’s family, his colleagues learned that cash was withdrawn from his bank account Jan. 13 via an ATM in central Sapporo. One of the colleagues went to the site and found the missing airman walking nearby.

The airman later told the ASDF he had been stressed out about his duties and had wandered from place to place, including spending time in internet cafes.

When a member of the SDF becomes unreachable and cannot be located, the Defense Ministry is supposed to conduct a thorough investigation about where they have gone and what prompted them to be absent, a stipulation that places extra strain on other staff.

The extra efforts the SDF makes to locate missing personnel reflect difficulties recruiting new members and possible repercussions for colleagues, according to Takao Sakamaki, a retired lieutenant general of the Ground Self-Defense Force.

“The worst-case scenario is that a missing member commits suicide or causes an incident,” he said. “They will continue searching for the missing member until it is confirmed the person is alive or dead. It’s a big nuisance for their colleagues.”

Between 2014 and 2015, a member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force stationed in Hiroshima Prefecture and a member of the GSDF weapons school in Ibaraki Prefecture were dismissed after missing for at least half a year without permission.

“There’s a unique workplace climate in the SDF that makes it difficult for members to know how to resign,” said a former GSDF member who is now a municipal assembly member in Hokkaido. “Even if they offer to quit, they’re insistently urged not to leave. Some also think that if they quit, it would lower the evaluation of the unit they belong to. As a result, they may be cornered into running away.”

The SDF says it is working to address the matter, for example by encouraging personnel to share their concerns and experiences among themselves. At the Chitose base, where the airman 2nd class had been stationed, personnel voice their feelings daily through a broadcast inside the base.

In rigid organizations such as the SDF, members “tend to postpone making a grave decision” as they fear they may be scolded or cause trouble to others, said Shun Kohama, a lecturer on psychology at Utsunomiya Kyowa University.

“It’s important to create an environment where SDF members can comfortably relate their stress to people outside the organization, such as by deepening coordination with occupational health doctors,” he said.