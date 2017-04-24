Tax cut advocate Kawamura wins fourth term as Nagoya mayor

Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura was re-elected for the fourth time in Sunday’s mayoral election, with many citizens backing his tax cut policies.

Kawamura, 68, who leads a local political party called Tax Cut Japan, ran against two other candidates — Masateru Iwaki, a 62-year-old former deputy mayor and lawyer backed by the Social Democratic Party, and Toshimitsu Ota, a 68-year-old former company employee.

Kawamura, a former House of Representatives member, became Nagoya’s mayor in 2009 but resigned in January 2011 in the midst of a confrontation with the municipal assembly over his tax cut plan. He ran again and was re-elected mayor the following month.

He conducted a one-year municipal tax cut affecting companies and individuals in fiscal 2010 and pushed through a 5 percent cut starting from fiscal 2012.

Voter turnout was 36.90 percent, 2.45 percentage points below the previous election in 2013.