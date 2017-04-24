Former Diet member Hiroshi Nakai dies at age 74

Hiroshi Nakai, a former member of the Lower House, died Saturday of stomach cancer at a Tokyo hospital. He was 74.

From 2009 to 2010, Nakai was chairman of the National Public Safety Commission and minister in charge of the North Korean abduction issue in the Cabinets of Prime Ministers Yukio Hatoyama and Naoto Kan, both of the Democratic Party of Japan.

The DPJ merged with Ishin no To (Japan Innovation Party) in March 2016 to create the Democratic Party, the biggest opposition party in Japan.

Nakai was born in Changchun, northeastern China.

After working as a secretary to his father, who was also a Lower House member, Nakai was elected to the chamber in 1976 on the ticket of the old Democratic Socialist Party from a district in Mie Prefecture. He was returned to the Lower House 10 times.

He was named justice minister in 1994 by Prime Minister Tsutomu Hata.

Nakai joined the DPJ after belonging to the now-defunct Shinshinto (New Frontier Party) and the former Liberal Party. Nakai was long involved in dealing with North Korea’s kidnappings of Japanese nationals as chief of the DPJ’s headquarters on the issue.

He retired from politics after not running in the 2012 Lower House election.