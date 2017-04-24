GSDF parades combat vehicles through Shikoku city

The members of the 14th brigade of the Ground Self-Defense Force paraded through the city of Zentsuji in Kagawa Prefecture with its combat vehicles Sunday.

The event was originally scheduled for last year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the brigade but was canceled due to powerful earthquakes that hit Kumamoto Prefecture last April.

According to the 14th brigade, which is stationed in the city of Zentsuji, the parade had not taken place in public roads since 1965 because it caused gridlock and the combat vehicles damaged the roads. This time, it attached rubber belts on the caterpillar tracks.

Based on the revision of the National Defense Program Guideline in 2013, the 14th brigade will be replacing its current tanks with new eight-wheeled fighting vehicles next year.

The Self-Defense Forces said about 15,000 people came to watch the four tanks and other armored trucks and 450 SDF members marching near the Zentsuji Temple.

“I really felt the rumbling of the earth, sound and wind” when the tanks passed by, said Reiko Tanaka, 50, who lives in the city, expressing excitement.

“But if kids were here, they might be overwhelmed and scream,” she said.

Local police said they did not see any protests or troubles.