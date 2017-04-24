Aichi police make rare deal with nursery to safeguard officers’ kids during disasters

Striking a good work-life balance is a major challenge for many child-rearing families, and police officers — who are in demand in times of emergencies — are no exception.

In the city of Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, the local police station and a nursery school have concluded an agreement to allow police officers to leave their children in the facility’s care when they are called up for relief activities involving disasters that affect them and their families.

Such agreements are uncommon, officials involved in the deal said.

They hope the accord will help police officers concentrate on their duties without worrying about their children.

In the event of an earthquake rated lower 6 or higher on the Japanese earthquake intensity scale to 7, Aichi police are required to report for duty — even without being ordered to do so — to take part in long-term relief operations, according to the Aichi Prefectural Police’s basic security plan for large-scale disasters.

But there are worries that many officers may not be able to report to their police stations immediately if they can’t find facilities to care for their children.

In March, Okazaki Police Station reached an agreement with Sorriso, a nursery school in the city, to take care of officers’ children aged 1 or older during disasters. Officers will be charged for the service.

At the police station, about 200 officers, or half of the staff, are raising children. Responding to a questionnaire, 20 officers said they would definitely use the child care service and 120 said it would depend on the situation.

Sorriso has a staff of seven teachers, all women in their 40s and 50s. Though not a large facility, the main building was constructed to withstand strong quakes and has a well on the premises. It also has a three-day supply of water and food on hand that’s large enough for 30 adults and plans to increase this to cover 50 people for seven days.

Chizuko Okada, head of the nursery, said that when she was approached by the police about the deal, she was worried whether staff would be able to adequately respond to any disaster.

Explaining her decision, she said, “I want to give back to people in the community where I was born and grew up.”

“People who have to hurry to disaster-relief missions need (child care) help,” Okada said. “I hope this will be followed by many similar agreements across the nation.”