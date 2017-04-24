Oregon teen sells $1 million in custom socks in between school, chores

Seventeen-year-old Oregon resident Brennan Agranoff spends his days going to school, doing chores and running his custom-design sock business.

Television station KATU reports (bit.ly/2paEsF7 ) that it’s no simple hobby: Agranoff is the founder and CEO of HoopSwagg, and he has already sold $1 million in custom socks.

Agranoff gets about 100 new sock orders every day for the more than 500 designs that he comes up with himself. He’s produced socks based on the Portland Airport carpet, socks with a galaxy theme and even socks printed with pictures of the goats his family owns.

His dad, Brian Agranoff, invested in the business and says parents should never underestimate the power kids have to do something cool.

Brennon Agranoff plans to graduate from high school early and work for his company full-time for a bit before pursuing college.