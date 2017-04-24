Japan, UAE reach broad agreement on investment pact

Japan and the United Arab Emirates agreed Monday to broaden economic ties as Tokyo eyes an extension in Japanese companies’ rights in many of the Abu Dhabi oil fields prior to their expiration in 2018.

“By realizing the early signing of (the investment) agreement, we look forward to seeing a further increase in investment activities between Japan and UAE,” Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters after his talks with Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the UAE.

Kishida said he requested the UAE’s support in renewing oil concessions off Abu Dhabi for Japanese companies ahead of their expiration in March 2018, saying their renewal would “provide yet another opportunity to further expand our cooperation.”

Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a similar request in his meeting with Abdullah, the Japanese government said. Abdullah told Abe the UAE will offer utmost support regarding the oil field rights, the government said.

The UAE is the second-biggest exporter of oil to Japan after Saudi Arabia. Japanese energy developer Inpex Corp. is among those holding rights to the oil fields off Abu Dhabi.

Kishida and Abdullah also agreed that the strategic bilateral relationship should not be limited to cooperation in oil development but expanded to political spheres.

“It’s the relationship that started with oil, with gas but now we think it is becoming much more diverse,” Abdullah said at the outset of the talks with Kishida which was open to the media.

On regional issues, the ministers exchanged views on the threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and missile development programs and the Syrian civil war.