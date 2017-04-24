Tokyo stocks surge on relief over French election

Stocks gained substantial ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, with investors taking heart from the results of the closely watched French presidential election on Sunday.

The 225-issue Nikkei average jumped 255.13 points, or 1.37 percent, to end at 18,875.88. On Friday, the key market gauge climbed 190.26 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 14.61 points, or 0.98 percent, at 1,503.19, after gaining 15.77 points the previous trading day.

Tokyo stocks attracted hefty purchases after centrist Emmanuel Macron, a pro-European Union candidate, and far-right leader Marine Le Pen won the first round of the French presidential election.

Market players were relieved to learn that the runoff will not be between Le Pen and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, both of whom are strongly anti-EU, brokers said.

The dollar’s advance above ¥110 also encouraged investors to purchase Tokyo stocks actively, brokers said.

The Tokyo market “avoided the worst scenario,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said, referring to the French election.

Investors took a “risk on” stance following the closely watched political event, the official added.

“The Nikkei average failed to retake the 19,000 line as some investors retreated to the sidelines” prior to the 85th anniversary on Tuesday of the founding of North Korea’s Korean People’s Army, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

Ichikawa pointed to possible further provocations by the reclusive country on the anniversary day, “including a missile or nuclear test.”

He also said some investors took a wait-and-see stance as earnings reports are scheduled to be released by many Japanese companies on Friday.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,534 to 381 in the TSE’s first section, while 101 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.921 billion shares from Friday’s 1.862 billion shares.

The weaker yen supported exporters, including automakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda, technology firms Hitachi and Kyocera, camera-maker Canon and electronic parts producer TDK.

Electronics giant Sony attracted purchases following an upward revision in its consolidated operating profit estimate for the fiscal year that ended in March.

Defense-related Ishikawa Seisakusho and Howa Machinery were also on the plus side on the back of growing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Other major winners included game-maker Nintendo and mobile phone carrier SoftBank.

By contrast, semiconductor-related Sumco met with selling to lock in profits after the recent surge.

Electronics-maker Mitsubishi Electric and machinery-maker Komatsu were also downbeat.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average surged 290 points to 18,940.