Dollar leaps above ¥110 on French presidential vote

The dollar jumped above ¥110 in Tokyo trading on Monday as the euro soared versus other major currencies on a pro-European Union candidate’s lead in Sunday’s first-round vote in the French presidential election.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.07-07, up from ¥109.19-24 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0856-0856, up from $1.0721-0724, and at ¥119.49-51, up from ¥117.07-09.

In the closely watched French vote, centrist Emmanuel Macron, former economy minister, came first, followed by far-right leader Marine Le Pen. The two are slated to face off in a runoff on May 7.

The yen came under “risk on” selling as the voting result eased investor concerns about the possible election of Le Pen, who is advocating France’s departure from the EU, market sources said.

The dollar advanced as high as around ¥110.60 in overseas trading before the Tokyo market opened, while the euro shot up to near ¥121 at one point.

In Tokyo, the U.S. currency temporarily slipped back below the ¥110 threshold as traders moved to lock in profits.

The greenback’s topside was also capped by lingering concerns over the situation around North Korea, traders said.

“Traders can’t fully switch to ‘risk on’ mode,” an official at a currency margin trading service provider said, referring to the possibility of North Korea conducting a nuclear test anytime soon.