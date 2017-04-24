Japanese map publisher Zenrin’s Indian partner in expansion drive

MapmyIndia, the Indian partner of Japan’s leading digital mapping firm Zenrin Co., is ramping up investment with plans to spend $30 million — equivalent to its total investment in the last two decades — in the next few years to further consolidate its market leadership in India.

“We will invest 200 crore (2 billion) rupees (around $30 million) in the next few years to further develop new technologies and solutions,” said Rohan Verma, executive director and chief technology officer at MapmyIndia, in which Zenrin has a 17 percent stake.

The company, founded in 1992, has already invested more than $30 million in the last 20 years to develop navigation solutions and strengthen its position in the Indian market, he said. With its plan to invest $30 million more within the next few years, the company is seeking to fast-track the adoption of new technology to meet future demand, he added.

MapmyIndia, owned by CE Info Systems Pvt. Ltd., will invest in advanced maps and location-based technology and products, including solutions for self-driving cars, to meet growing demand for such products and technologies in the country, according to top company officials. It claims to have an 80 percent market share by revenue in India’s location intelligence industry.

Last week, the company announced several acquisitions and strategic partnerships, including an alliance with the Indian Space Research Organization, the country’s space agency, aimed at developing advanced products and solutions in the map and navigation segment to tap growth potential in the Indian market.

“Our business is growing fast with a compounded annual growth rate of 40 percent year-on-year during the last decade. We are focused on creating maps so advanced that they mirror the real world and are building powerful location technologies as we seek to provide advanced digital solutions to companies in sectors such as automotive, logistics and e-commerce,” Rakesh Verma, MapmyIndia managing director, told NNA.

With demand for such solutions growing in India, more than 50 percent of total revenue comes from the automotive sector alone, he added.

According to MapmyIndia, it has a 95 percent market share in the built-in dashboard navigation system market, and as many as 14 car manufacturers, including Japanese automakers, use its navigation solutions in the country.

Zenrin’s India representative Yu Ninomiya said that the Japanese firm and MapmyIndia are also working jointly to develop advanced navigation solutions that can power self-driving cars in the near future.