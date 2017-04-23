U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis makes visit to strategic Djibouti

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived Sunday for a short visit to Djibouti, a strategic Horn of Africa nation which hosts Washington’s only permanent military base on the continent.

Camp Lemonnier, home to some 4,000 U.S. soldiers and contractors, is vital to U.S. military operations in Somalia against militant groups like al-Shabab, and also provides support for U.S. operations in Yemen, where special forces regularly carry out drone strikes against al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

China is also in the process of establishing its first overseas military base in the small port country not far from the U.S. camp, which has raised concern in Washington.

Mattis is scheduled to meet with Djibouti President Ismael Omar Guelleh as well as with Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander of U.S. troops in Africa.

“For (the Defense Department) Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley are critical in terms of logistics. They support multiple U.S. combat command,” a senior defense official said, referring to an airfield close to the camp, from which the U.S. military operates drones.

Another senior defense official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, also played down any concerns about China’s base construction.

“At this point I don’t see why we should not be able to comfortably coexist with the Chinese presence, the way we do with the Japanese, the French . . . ” the official told reporters last week.

Critics say China is trying to construct a so-called “pearl necklace” in the Indian Ocean — a reference to various ports in which China has direct interest in operations including Gwadar in Pakistan and the Colombo Port City in Sri Lanka.

However, Waldhauser assured the U.S. Senate’s Armed Forces Committee in March that he had spoken to Guelleh “and expressed our concerns about some of the things that are important to us about what the Chinese may or may not do.”