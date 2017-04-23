Le Pen’s National Front posters absent abroad due to missed delivery deadline

Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Front did not deliver posters in time for them to appear outside voting booths abroad, the French Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

“The posters are printed by the candidates themselves and it is up to them to hand them in to the electoral commission before the deadline” of April 10, the ministry said.

It said “only 10” of the 11 candidates did this in time — meaning their posters appear at polling stations abroad.

“The posters for the candidate Marine Le Pen were not provided so the corresponding poster board is empty,” the ministry added.

Large metal boards are erected outside polling stations in France, with campaign posters for the 11 candidates.

Around 1.3 million French people abroad are registered to vote — representing around 2 percent of the total electorate.

France went to the polls Sunday under high security for a vote that is seen as crucial for the future of the country and the European Union.

Far-right Le Pen is seen as one of the front-runners but opinion polls suggest an extremely close race and any two of the four top candidates have a fighting chance to make it to the all-important run-off on May 7.