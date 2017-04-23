Telephone survey finds Abe Cabinet approval rate rises despite ministers’ gaffes, scandal

The approval rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet has risen 6.3 percentage points to 58.7 percent despite recent verbal gaffes by ministers and an infidelity scandal involving a parliamentary vice trade minister, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

Some 73.2 percent of the respondents said they acknowledged the gaffes and the scandal as a sign of slackness on the part of the government, according to the nationwide telephone survey conducted Saturday and Sunday.

Kyodo News made calls not only to fixed-line phones but also to mobile phones for the first time. The move is intended to reflect the voices of voters who only have mobile phones, many of whom are of the younger generation.

The disapproval rate for Abe’s Cabinet was 31.5 percent, down from 32.5 percent in the previous poll conducted in late March.

On the issue of North Korea’s nuclear and missile threat, 53.4 percent of respondents said they support the stance of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has said “all options are on the table,” including military ones, in dealing with Pyongyang. Respondents who felt otherwise stood at 38.2 percent.

A majority of respondents, or 51.1 percent, also backed Abe’s reaction to U.S. military strikes against Syria earlier this month, conducted in response to Syria’s alleged use of chemical weapons.

Abe has conveyed to Trump Japan’s support for “the U.S. resolve to fulfill its responsibility to prevent the proliferation and use of chemical weapons,” according to a Japanese government official.

Among the ministers who have come under fire for their gaffes, 80.5 percent said Regional Revitalization Minister Kozo Yamamoto is not the proper person to serve in the post.

Yamamoto has apologized and took back his remark calling curators of cultural properties a “cancer” that needs to be “eradicated.” He had only meant to say that curators should do more to make cultural properties accessible to tourists from overseas, he said.

Respondents were divided over a contentious bill to punish people over the act of just planning to conduct serious crimes, with supporters of the bill standing at 41.6 percent and opponents 39.4 percent.

The government argues that the bill is needed to combat terrorism as Japan prepares to host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while critics said that it could lead to invasive state surveillance and arbitrary punishment of civic groups and labor unions.

The latest survey covered 730 randomly selected households with eligible voters nationwide, with responses collected from 508 people.

A total of 954 people were accessed through their mobile phones, of which 505 responded.