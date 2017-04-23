Kawamura looks set to secure fourth term as Nagoya mayor

Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura was set to be re-elected for the fourth time in Sunday’s mayoral election, with many citizens backing his tax cut policies, early returns showed.

Kawamura, 68, who leads a local political party called Tax Cut Japan, ran against two other candidates — Masateru Iwaki, a 62-year-old former deputy mayor and lawyer backed by the Social Democratic Party, and Toshimitsu Ota, a 68-year-old former company employee.

Kawamura, a former House of Representatives member, became Nagoya’s mayor in 2009 but resigned in January 2011 in the midst of confrontation with the municipal assembly over his tax cut plan. He ran again and was re-elected mayor the following month.

He conducted a one-year municipal tax cut affecting companies and individuals in fiscal 2010 and pushed through a 5 percent cut starting from fiscal 2012.

Voter turnout was 36.90 percent, 2.45 percentage points below the previous election in 2013.