Clients of bankrupt travel agency Tellmeclub band together

Customers of discount tour company Tellmeclub, which filed for bankruptcy last month, said Sunday they have formed a group to seek compensation and call for an investigation into problems that led to its sudden demise.

The Group of People Victimized by Tellmeclub, set up the same day, held its first meeting in Tokyo, where the company is based. Fifteen people showed up and at least 17 others have said they will join.

Motomitsu Nakagawa, a lawyer advising the group, said the firm could be held legally responsible for asking customers to pay all fees far in advance all the way up to the time it went belly up.

“The point is finding out how the money collected from the customers was spent,” he said.

A 29-year-old salaryman in Tokyo said he had been planning a honeymoon trip to Hawaii in August. He paid ¥1.5 million for a tour covering 15 travelers including his bride, family and friends.

“I feel a strong urge to do something about the situation, because many people haven’t found a recourse for their loss,” he said.