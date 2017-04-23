Aso pushes back on U.S. call for scrutiny of currency moves

Finance Minister Taro Aso said Saturday trade imbalances cannot be fixed through exchange-rate adjustments alone, pushing back against Washington’s calls to have more rigorous IMF scrutiny of currency moves.

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the spring meeting of the 189-nation International Monetary Fund and the World Bank called on the IMF to enhance surveillance of its members’ exchange rates and external imbalances, as large trade imbalances would hamper “free and fair” trade.

But Aso told the IMF’s steering committee there were limits to using exchange-rate assessments to address current account imbalances for a country like Japan.

That is because the recent increases in Japan’s current account surplus are driven largely by rising dividend payments and repatriation of revenues from overseas investments, instead of any boost to exports from a weak yen.

“In cases where ‘excessive’ imbalances exist, they should be addressed by a package of macroeconomic and structural policy measures,” Aso said in a speech to the International Monetary and Financial Committee.

“Adjustment through changes in the exchange rate is not necessarily required,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized countries like Japan, Germany and China for running large trade surpluses with the United States and weakening their currencies to gain an unfair trade advantage.

Japanese policymakers fear the Trump administration may accuse the Bank of Japan of using ultraloose monetary policy to weaken the yen and bind Tokyo’s hands on currency intervention to address any unwelcome spike in the yen.

“With downside risks and uncertainty persisting, the stability of financial and exchange rate markets is especially important,” Aso said.

“Excess volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability,” he added, referring to language in the Group of 20 agreement that Tokyo cites as giving it room to intervene in the currency market to stem sharp yen gains.

Meanwhile, global finance leaders dropped a sharp condemnation of trade protectionism and references to climate change from the closing statement after the spring meetings wrapped Saturday.

This year’s meetings were dominated by a debate over how to respond to a rising tide of anti-globalization sentiment evidenced in the U.S. by the election of Trump, who pledged during last year’s campaign that he would reduce America’s huge trade deficits, which he blamed for the loss of millions of good-paying factory jobs.

In its communique, the IMF urged nations to avoid “inward-looking policies,” but it did not include tougher language the grouping had used in an October statement in which it had called on all countries to “resist all forms of protectionism.”

For his part, Aso, too, sought to downplay concerns about rising protectionism, saying that he believed free trade, which has fueled global growth since the end of World War II, would be upheld but perhaps with some changes.

The new statement also dropped any mention of the threat of climate change.

Trump has threatened to impose punitive tariffs of up to 45 percent against Mexico, China and other nations he believes are competing unfairly with American workers. During his presidential campaign he called climate change a hoax.

At a closing news conference, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Agustin Carstens, head of the Bank of Mexico and chair of the IMF’s policy committee, sought to downplay the changes.

Lagarde noted that strong language condemning protectionism and promoting efforts to combat climate change, while taken out of the communique, remained in a separate document setting out the IMF’s policy agenda.

Carstens said that it was important on the issue of trade to recognize the viewpoints of different countries.

“We all want free and fair trade and that is what is reflected in the communique,” he told reporters when asked why the language on protectionism had been dropped.

A similar change on the issue of protectionism was made in a communique that G-20 major economies issued last month in Baden-Baden, Germany.

Mnuchin, attending his first international gathering as Trump’s Treasury secretary, had defended the change in the G-20 communique by saying, “The historical language was not really relevant.”

Eswar Prasad, a trade economist at Cornell University, said the changes in the IMF and G-20 communiques showed the Trump administration’s desire to signal that U.S. policy will be different under a new president.

“The G-20 consensus on issues such as free trade and combating climate change is crumbling in the face of the Trump administration’s hostility to those positions,” Prasad said. “The notion of allowing for freer trade has run up against the Trump administration’s conviction that its major trading partners are manipulating trade and currency policies to their own benefit.”

At a joint appearance with Lagade on Saturday, Mnuchin said that the internal debate over the wording of the IMF communique had taken much less time than the debate over the wording of the G-20 communique last month. He said that the administration’s goal was to make trade more fair and was not aimed at erecting protectionist barriers.

“The United States is probably the most open trading market there is,” Mnuchin said.

Mnuchin was also asked about the administration’s tax plan, which Trump said Friday would be unveiled this Wednesday. Mnuchin said the administration’s goal was to simplify the tax system for both individuals and businesses.

“We want to create a system where the average American can do their taxes on a postcard, not a book,” Mnuchin said. “Maybe a big postcard, but you can still stick it in the mail.”

Mnuchin did not provide details of the tax plan, which Trump has said would provide a “massive” tax cut for Americans.

Throughout the presidential campaign last year, Trump pointed to closed factories around America and said they represented a failure of past presidents to be tough enough in negotiating trade agreements to protect U.S. jobs.

Since taking office, Trump has pulled the United States out of the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement negotiated by the Obama administration and just this past week ordered the Commerce Department to speed up an investigation into whether steel imports posed a national security threat. His action could lead to higher tariffs on the import of steel.

The spring IMF and World Bank meetings took place against the backdrop of an improving global economy, helped by better performances in the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies, and in a rise in commodity prices, which has helped many developing nations. The IMF’s latest economic forecast projects global growth of 3.5 percent this year, which would be the fastest pace in five years and up from 3.1 percent last year.

Despite the brighter outlook, the IMF’s closing communique warned of a number of risks ranging from weak productivity growth to high debt levels and “heightened political and policy uncertainties.”

The world economy has struggled to regain millions of jobs lost after the devastating 2008 financial crisis and the finance leaders acknowledged that the effects of the deep downturn had played a major role in the rising pressures against free trade and immigration.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that if more was not done to deal with growing income inequality “we will see more protectionism and countries retreating from globalization.”