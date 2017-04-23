Australian police stop boy, 12, partway into cross-country car journey

A 12-year-old boy trying to drive from coast-to-coast through the vast Australian Outback was stopped by traffic police more than 1,000 km (500 miles) into the epic road trip, authorities said Sunday.

The child was picked up by local police in the mining city of Broken Hill, around a 14-hour drive from his starting point in the village of Kendall in New South Wales.

He had been planning to travel some 4,000 km (2,500 miles) to Perth in the country’s far west, but was caught out by a broken bumper, which was falling off the car, according to a statement from New South Wales state police.

“Checks revealed the driver to be a 12-year-old boy (who) was traveling from Kendall, NSW, on his way to Perth,” it said, adding that the boy had been arrested.

Police are conducting further inquiries and no further details were available, a spokeswoman said.

The journey from Kendall to Perth by car would be a grueling, more than 40-hour undertaking, traversing the entire country across some of the world’s harshest deserts, including the Nullarbor Plain where little more than native animals and small shrubs survive in the sweltering heat.

Australia’s official tourism site advises visitors to take six days just to cross the Nullarbor, on a highway famous for its unbending trajectory through the barren scrubland.

It also advises drivers to “carry extra gasoline and plenty of water and food.”