Tepco eyes 2019 restart for Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear reactors

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. is planning to restart operations at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata Prefecture in stages from April 2019, sources said.

Tepco is considering reopening four of seven reactors at the plant in a roughly three-year period through May 2021. The utility will present the proposed schedule in a business restructuring plan to be submitted to the government, possibly by the end of this month, the sources said.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa complex is one of the world’s largest nuclear plants in capacity when all seven units are in operation. The boiling-water reactors are the same type as those that suffered core meltdowns at Tepco’s Fukushima No. 1 plant.

Tepco hopes the restart will help stabilize its finances as it faces massive decommissioning costs and compensation payments of up to ¥22 trillion ($202 billion) over the Fukushima disaster.

But it’s unclear whether Tepco will be able to go forward with the plan, as Niigata Gov. Ryuichi Yoneyama remains cautious about restarting the reactors, saying it will take several years to complete an assessment of the Fukushima disaster that should be integral to discussions on the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant.

According to the sources, Tepco, effectively under state control, is likely to present two scenarios in the upcoming business restructuring plan: One for resuming operating at four reactors, and another for resuming all seven.

Under the plan for resuming four units, Tepco intends to first restart operations at the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors that are currently being scrutinized by the Nuclear Regulation Authority, running reactor 7 from April 2019 and the reactor 6 from May the same year.

Reactor 1 would be set for a restart in April 2021, with the reactor 5 following the next month, the sources said.

Under the alternative scenario, the remaining three units would be brought back online, though a specific time frame for each reactor has yet to be fixed, the sources added.