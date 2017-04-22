Salt left behind by Japanese man at 9/11 Memorial leads to evacuation order

The 9/11 Memorial temporarily issued an evacuation order earlier this week after a Japanese man left a white powder — later discovered to be salt — on the plaza, police said Friday.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, a police official said. The man’s name was not released.

The man was quoted as saying he intended to commemorate the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Salt is used in Japan in some religious rituals.

The museum at the site was not evacuated before the alert was lifted about 30 minutes later. The man was not detained.