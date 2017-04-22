U.S. envoy heads to Japan for North Korea crisis talks

Washington’s senior diplomat handling the nuclear standoff with North Korea will head to Tokyo next week for talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

The U.S. State Department said Friday that special representative Joseph Yun would meet senior diplomats Kenji Kanasugi of Japan and Kim Hong-kyun of South Korea on Tuesday.

“The three plan to discuss the evolving situation in North Korea as part of the three parties’ regular consultations on North Korea to exchange views and coordinate actions,” it said.

The allies are working together to respond to North Korea’s latest missile tests and a possible sixth nuclear weapons test — which Washington sees as a threat to global stability.

On Thursday, the United Nations security Council voted to condemn the North’s latest test, part of an illegal effort to develop long-range missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Washington has not ruled out a military strike to disable the North Korean program, but U.S. officials are for now focused on working with China to bring diplomatic pressure.