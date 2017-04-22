BOJ to hold talks on reducing fiscal 2017 inflation estimate

The Bank of Japan is expected to discuss next week whether to lower the central bank’s inflation projection for fiscal 2017, following a recent fall in mobile phone costs.

The BOJ Policy Board is scheduled to release its quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report, including updates to its inflation projections, after the two-day monetary policy meeting starting Wednesday.

In the previous report, released in January, the BOJ estimated that the core consumer price index, which excludes fresh food prices, would rise 1.5 percent on year in fiscal 2017, which began this month.

In February, however, the core CPI was up only 0.2 percent from the year before, a tepid number that mainly reflects drops in mobile phone prices and communication fees.

Furthermore, employers slowed pay growth in this year’s nationwide spring labor-management negotiations, known as shunto.

Under these circumstances, “price growth momentum is weak,” a senior BOJ official said.

Still, the BOJ expects pay growth to gather momentum, thanks to labor shortages, brisk production and exports, informed sources said.

Some within the central bank are calling for it to wait to determine the implications of a spate of price revisions this month and for earnings forecasts for fiscal 2017, the sources said.

In its outlook, the BOJ is expected to keep its fiscal 2018 inflation estimate at 1.7 percent and announce a fiscal 2019 projection of around 2 percent, while leaving its unorthodox monetary easing policy intact.