Convenience stores expand services, locations for seniors

The nation’s major convenience store chains are strengthening services for seniors as the population grays at a faster pace.

Assuming that elderly people may find it difficult to travel far for shopping, chains are opening more stores in housing complexes and setting up nursing care consultation desks inside.

On Friday, Seven-Eleven Japan opened an outlet in an apartment complex managed by the government-affiliated Urban Renaissance Agency (UR), based on a franchise contract with a UR subsidiary, in the western Tokyo suburb of Higashimurayama.

The outlet offers fresh vegetables and also plans to handle some of the administrative operations of the housing complex, such as processing documents for moving in and out.

A 75-year-old housewife living there welcomed the new convenience store, saying, “It is nice to have a place where I can shop close to my home.”

UR has inked cooperation agreements with four major convenience store chains over the past year, aiming to open outlets at 100 apartment complexes across the country in the future.

The chains are willing to expand into UR housing complexes because there are many potential shoppers, people familiar with the matter said. They are also trying to capitalize on the increasing number of elderly.

In cooperation with major logistics firm Seino Holdings Co., Seven-Eleven is strengthening services to deliver goods to the homes of older people. Female staff members of a new Seino unit not only take and deliver orders, but also keep an eye on such customers.

“We will squarely face the issue of the increasing number of people with limited access to shopping facilities and make our stores closer and more convenient to customers,” a Seven-Eleven official said.

Lawson concluded a franchise contract with a nursing care provider and in 2015 opened an outlet that sells meals, underwear and other goods designed for elderly people, including those under home nursing care, and provides advice on nursing care free of charge. At present, there are nine similar Lawson stores.

FamilyMart started selling frozen foods with lower protein and salt for people with kidney disease and diabetes at 70 outlets across the country in 2015.