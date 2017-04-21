Tiny Oregon town for sale

A dot on a map in rural southwestern Oregon is generating a big-city buzz.

Almost the entire town of Tiller is up for sale.

A potential buyer has come forward but is remaining anonymous — and backup offers are still being accepted.

The asking price of $3.5 million brings with it six houses, the shuttered general store and gas station, the land under the post office, undeveloped parcels, water rights and infrastructure that includes sidewalks, fire hydrants and a working power station.

Tiller Elementary School is for sale separately for $350,000.

The mystery surrounding the town’s future is generating both excitement and anxiety for residents who still live near Tiller.

The town in the middle of the Umpqua National Forest has been dying since the timber industry crashed nearly 30 years ago.