Poll finds 60% of Japan’s junior high schoolers dislike studying by second year

A survey has found that the proportion of children in Japan who dislike studying surges after they enter junior high school, reaching some 60 percent in their second year.

The survey, whose results were announced Wednesday, was conducted by the University of Tokyo and Japanese correspondence education service provider Benesse Holdings Inc. between July and August in 2015 and 2016.

It covered elementary, junior high and high school students across the country and their guardians, excluding first- to third-graders.

Valid answers were given by some 16,000 respondents, including at least 11,000 children, each year. The two-year survey tracked the same respondents.

The survey showed the 2016 ratio of elementary schoolchildren who disliked studying was lowest for first-graders, at 21.2 percent, and highest for third-graders, at 35.9 percent.

But the figure reached 45.5 percent for junior high school first-graders and 57.3 percent for second-graders. The percentage remained high around 60 percent for students in the higher grades up to the senior high school third year.

Meanwhile, 6.3-17.6 percent of elementary, junior high and high school children said in 2016 that they have come to like studying, although they hated doing so the previous year.

These children tend to be “highly motivated to learn and inventive about ways to study,” according to the survey report.

The average daily time spent studying by junior high school students who became fond of learning was two hours and 12 minutes in 2016, up 35 minutes from the previous year. Of them, 26.8 percent saw their academic results improve.

Fully 72.0 percent of junior high school students who started to like studying said they study because they are happy to gain knowledge. Of junior high school students who continued to dislike studying, meanwhile, only 36.8 percent gave the same view.

Regarding ways to study, the survey found 73.7 percent of junior high school students who became positive about studying said they check what they do not understand. The method was employed by only 46.8 percent of junior high school students who continued to hate studying.

Of junior high school students who turned positive, 70.1 percent said they tackle again questions they could not answer correctly at exams and 65.5 pct said they and their friends teach each other. For junior high school students who remained negative, the proportions were 53.1 percent and 51.3 percent, respectively.