Muggers in Ginza make off with ¥40 million in another brazen daylight robbery

A self-employed man in his 40s was robbed of ¥40 million in cash during a daylight mugging in Tokyo’s busy Ginza district Friday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Tsukiji Police Station, the mugging, believed to involve three men, took place on Suzuran Street in Chuo Ward.

A man hit the victim in the back and kicked him in the stomach before grabbing his bag filled with ¥72 million in cash, police sources said. Some of the cash fell out during the attack.

Security footage showed an attacker in a blue jacket and jeans fleeing the scene, followed by two men on a motorcycle, the sources said.

The owner of the money yelled and tried to protect his bag during the attack, a witness said.

“It reminds me of the incident in Fukuoka,” another onlooker said, referring to Thursday’s brazen ¥380 million daylight robbery at a parking lot in the city.