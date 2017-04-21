Aichi businessman shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants in Manila

A man from Aichi Prefecture was fatally shot by a motorcycle-riding gunman who targeted his convoy Thursday just hours after he arrived in Manila for a business trip, the police said Friday.

Seiki Mizuno, 48, was killed when the gunman, riding tandem, opened fire on a van carrying him, three other Japanese and two Filipinos just before 8:30 p.m. near Manila Bay.

Mizuno, who was sitting in the middle row, behind the driver, was hit in the neck.

His vehicle was part of a four-van convoy that was taking him and 18 other Japanese back to their hotel from dinner.

Based on witness testimony, the local police said Mizuno, who had arrived in the Philippines at around 1:30 p.m. the same day, was apparently targeted. His company makes parts for pachinko machines.

The assailants fled the scene and police are investigating.