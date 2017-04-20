Umbilical cord protein slows cognitive decline in elderly mice, study shows

Lab tests in which elderly mice were injected with a protein found in human umbilical cord blood have highlighted an intriguing target in the brain that may keep the mind healthy into older age, scientists said Wednesday.

The protein, TIMP2, has previously been found to play a role in developing the hippocampus — the part of the brain that controls spatial navigation and processes memories.

TIMP2 is plentiful in the plasma of umbilical cords, but its levels decline with age.

A team led by Tony Wyss-Coray at Stanford University in California injected aging mice with TIMP2.

The injections boosted activity in the rodents’ hippocampus, and improved their learning, memory and adaptability to new information — most notably in their ability to extract themselves from a lab maze.

The brain cells that TIMP2 acts upon could be useful targets for drugs to fight cognitive decline among the elderly, according to the study, published in the journal Nature.

Outside researchers said the findings are exciting but a hefty dose of caution is needed.

“The study shows that a human protein can reverse cognitive aging in mice,” said Jennifer Wild, a researcher in clinical psychology at Britain’s Oxford University.

“This does not mean that the protein can cure dementia or cognitive aging in humans,” she told the London-based Science Media Centre.

Alzheimer’s experts said that the success with the lab mice touched on cognitive decline that comes naturally in aging — and this is a process that is different from dementia, which is caused by disease.

“Although the treatments tested here boosted some aspects of learning and memory in mice, we don’t know how relevant the findings might be to people,” said David Reynolds, chief scientific officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“This research, while interesting, only looked at memory and thinking changes caused by aging, and not those involved in dementia.”

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting some 47 million people worldwide, and has no cure and no effective treatments.