Waseda student, 20, becomes youngest to complete Explorers Grand Slam

Marin Minamiya, a 20-year-old university student, has completed a venture known as the Explorers Grand Slam, becoming the youngest person to ascend all seven peaks in the world and conquer the two poles.

“I felt how beautiful the Earth is,” she told a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday. “I appreciate my family and sponsors who have supported me,” she said.

Minamiya started with the 6,961-meter Aconcagua, the highest peak in South America, in January 2015, when she was a third-year high school student. On April 13, she conquered the North Pole, meaning she completed the Grand Slam in slightly over two years.

“I didn’t start the journey to break the record (of the youngest age), so I feel honored that I did,” she said with a smile.

Minamiya will continue her venture while attending Waseda University. The next one will be an around-the-world trip by sea, she said.