Two predawn temblors rock Ibaraki, also felt in Fukushima

Kyodo

Two earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 4.4 and 4.2 struck Ibaraki Prefecture early Thursday, the Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami alert was issued.

The 2:13 a.m. and 4:46 a.m. temblors both originated in the northern part of the prefecture at a depth of about 10 km, registering 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hitachi, according to the agency.

The quakes were also felt to a lesser extent in neighboring Fukushima Prefecture, which was hard-hit by the March 2011 quake-tsunami and nuclear crisis.

