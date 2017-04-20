Japan’s Free Trade Commission carries out raids over alleged food can cartel

The Fair Trade Commission on Thursday searched sites linked to three major food can manufacturers, including industry leader Toyo Seikan, for allegedly forming an effective cartel in violation of the anti-monopoly law.

The other two are Hokkai Can and Daiwa Can.

According to sources familiar with the FTC probe, the three companies, all based in Tokyo, are alleged to have colluded to restrict sales competition for cans for fruits and fish by not making deals with each other’s clients or trying to lure them into contracts.

The three companies are believed to control most of the domestic food can market.

According to industry ministry data, sales of steel cans, used mainly for food products, declined to 270,000 tons in 2015 from 450,000 tons in 2011.

Toyo Seikan’s parent company and Daiwa Can said they will fully cooperate with the investigation. Hokkai Can declined to comment.