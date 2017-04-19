Thailand sends home Japanese fugitive accused of bilking dozens out of millions

A Japanese woman wanted by police in Japan for illegally collecting a large amount of money with high interest rates was sent home from Thailand on Tuesday night.

Setsuko Yamabe, 62, a native of Kumamoto Prefecture, was arrested for illegal stay by Thai immigration police on March 30 at a gas station in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani.

Kumamoto Prefectural Police, who had earlier issued a warrant for Yamabe’s arrest for violating the Investment Deposit and Interest Rate Law, are expected to place her under arrest during the flight to Japan.

She is alleged to have illegally invested almost ¥70 million collected from a Japanese man and others by guaranteeing the principal and promising high returns.

Using the same method, she allegedly amassed more than ¥700 million from dozens of other people between 2014 and 2016, according to police. Some victims who lost their money fell into depression and a suicide was even reported.

Yamabe entered Thailand 15 times in the past several years, most recently in January as a tourist, and recently applied for an extended stay until April 19.

A Kumamoto police team visited the Thai Immigration Bureau headquarters in Bangkok on Tuesday morning and handed investigators there a letter of appreciation.