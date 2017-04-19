Russia to skip national youth event on Japan-claimed island

The Russian government will this year not hold a national youth event on a disputed island claimed by Japan, Alexander Bugayev, head of the Agency for Youth Affairs, has told a Russian media organization.

In 2015 and 2016, the all-Russian youth education forum gathered on Etorofu — one of four Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido. Attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, the 2015 event provoked backlash from the Japanese government.

Bugayev was quoted as saying that the island is difficult to access and in order to attract more young people, it would be better to change the venue to a different location in the Far East region.

However, observers say the decision may reflect recent progress on the issue of the disputed islands following recent talks between Japan and Russia.

The four islands were seized by the former Soviet Union from Japan at the end of World War II. The territorial issue has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a peace treaty to formally end their wartime hostilities.