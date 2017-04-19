Vice Minister Toshinao Nakagawa resigns over extramarital affair

Vice Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Toshinao Nakagawa, 46, has resigned from his position over an extramarital affair, a post on his Facebook account on Tuesday said.

The government said it has appointed Masaki Ogushi, a 51-year-old House of Representatives lawmaker, to succeed Nakagawa.

In the posting, Nakagawa, also a Lower House lawmaker, said he submitted his resignation as details of the affair are set to be reported in a weekly magazine later this week. But he is believed to have been effectively dismissed.

Nakagawa’s resignation deals a fresh blow to the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe just one month after Shunsuke Mutai was effectively fired from the post of vice minister at the Cabinet Office over a gaffe related to his visit to a typhoon-hit area.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday expressed strong concern over the recent scandals, saying stability cannot be maintained if officials are regarded as “lacking seriousness.”

“Words and deeds of a minister and a vice minister are creating distrust among the Japanese people,” Yamaguchi said at his party’s meeting, apparently referring to Nakagawa and regional revitalization minister Kozo Yamamoto, who earlier this week described curators of cultural properties as a “cancer” that must be “eradicated.”

Nakagawa’s father, Hidenao, a former Lower House lawmaker, served as secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party when Abe was previously prime minister a decade ago.