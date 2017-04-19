Panel issues electoral redistribution plan to reduce vote gap

A government panel on Wednesday set out recommendations on revising electoral districts in the House of Representatives, aiming to reduce the disparate weighting of votes between densely and sparsely populated areas.

Based on 2015 census results and population projections for 2020, the plan would bring the maximum disparity in the value of votes to around 1.9 to 1, down from the 2.13-to-1 gap in the 2014 Lower House election that the Supreme Court ruled was “in a state of unconstitutionality.”

A 2-to-1 vote disparity is the threshold beyond which the top court would consider problematic from a constitutional point of view.

Roughly 100 of the 295 single-seat Lower House electoral districts would be affected by the redistribution, set to be the third and largest shuffle of single-seat Lower House districts since the system was introduced in 1994.

It follows a law enacted last year to cut the number of Lower House seats and re-zone electoral districts.

Under the plan, Aomori, Iwate, Kagoshima, Kumamoto, Mie and Nara prefectures would each lose one seat, while Tokyo and 18 other prefectures would see electoral district lines redrawn to reduce the disparity.

Made up of academics and other experts, the panel presented the plan to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in its final meeting at his office on Wednesday evening.

The political parties are now tasked with tweaking candidate nominations for the next Lower House election, which the prime minister can call by dissolving the chamber at any time.

The government plans to submit the plan to the Diet next month in the form of an electoral law amendment bill, which would also include a cut of four seats from the Lower House proportional representation blocs. Proportional representation accounts for the 180 Lower House seats not belonging to single-seat districts.

The government and ruling parties will aim for that bill to be enacted before the current Diet session ends in June. The new boundaries would then be expected to come into force around July following a month-long waiting period.

The panel has been working on the plan since January.

The law enacted last year, to be based on the results of the 2020 national population census, also called for the introduction of a different seat apportionment method, named the Adams Method after the sixth U.S. President John Quincy Adams who is thought to have suggested it.