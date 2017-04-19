Japan, Australia eye deeper defense ties amid North Korea tension

Facing China’s maritime assertiveness and the threat from North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, the defense ministers of Japan and Australia agreed Wednesday to deepen security cooperation.

The ministers met in Tokyo a day before “two-plus-two” security talks between the countries’ foreign and defense ministers, during which they are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as trilateral coordination with the United States.

“As the security environment in our region becomes more severe, I think the importance of defense cooperation between Japan and Australia is increasing,” Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told her Australian counterpart Marise Payne at the outset of the meeting.

Payne agreed that the security environment is “becoming every day more challenging” and said she feels “great potential” to accelerate bilateral and trilateral defense cooperation that might include high-end defense exercises and training.

While Japan does not have a security treaty with Australia, it has been deepening ties with the country, which it considers a “quasi-ally.” Both countries have a security treaty with the United States.

Japan has been expanding the role of its Self-Defense Forces overseas following the enactment of controversial security legislation, which loosened constraints imposed by the post-World War II pacifist Constitution.

Reflecting the changes brought about by the legislation, the two countries signed a revised bilateral pact in January to boost logistics cooperation between defense forces, adding ammunition to the supplies to be provided during joint exercises and on other occasions.

The two sides are also negotiating on an agreement to facilitate joint exercises and other activities by their defense forces when they visit each other’s countries.

Payne told Inada that finalizing the so-called reciprocal access agreement “as soon as we possibly can, and preferably in calendar year 2017” is the highest priority from Australia’s perspective.

The two countries last held two-plus-two talks in Sydney in November 2015.