Hokuriku, Tohoku regions told to brace for strong winds, high waves

The Meteorological Agency warned Wednesday that the Hokuriku and Tohoku regions may see storm winds and high waves, as a cold low-pressure system is expected to move over these areas toward the east.

The maximum wind speed on Wednesday is estimated at 35 meters per second in the Hokuriku region, which is in northwest Honshu and on the coast of the Sea of Japan, and Tohoku.

Waves could reach 6 meters in Hokuriku and 5 meters in Tohoku, the meteorological agency said.

In addition, the agency said people in Hokuriku need to be careful about lightning strikes and tornadoes. If people see well-developed cumulonimbus cells, they should stay indoors to be safe.