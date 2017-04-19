Go-kart firm seeks dismissal of Nintendo suit over Mario Kart copyright

A go-kart service company in Tokyo on Tuesday sought the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Nintendo Co., which argues the former has infringed its copyright by renting without authorization costumes of its game characters, the company’s lawyer said.

The lawsuit filed with the Tokyo District Court in February has drawn public attention as the go-kart service has been attracting lots of customers, in particular foreign travelers.

MariCar Inc. offers the chance to drive on public roads around Tokyo dressed as Super Mario or other Nintendo game characters.

In the suit, the Kyoto-based video game console company is seeking an end to the alleged copyright infringement and ¥10 million ($91,900) in damages from MariCar.

During the first hearing of the trial on Tuesday, the Tokyo-based company countered it is another company that rents out the costumes and vehicles and it merely provides maintenance, according to its lawyer.

Nintendo said MariCar has also violated its copyright by using an abbreviation of “Mario Kart,” its major car racing game title, for its company name.