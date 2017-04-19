Foreign visitors to Japan up in January-March period, but spending per person down

Japan saw more foreign visitors in the January to March quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, but per-person spending was down, government data showed Wednesday.

The Japan Tourism Agency said that in the first three months of 2017, an estimated 6,537,200 people visited Japan, up 13.6 percent. While the combined amount they spent grew 4 percent to an estimated ¥967.9 billion ($8.93 billion), the amount per visitor dropped 8.5 percent to ¥148,066.

Chinese visitors continued to drive spending among foreign visitors, unloading ¥371.8 billion, followed by Taiwanese at ¥133.4 billion and South Koreans at ¥118.0 billion.

But Chinese visitors spent 4.7 percent less overall and 14.9 percent less per visitor, translating to ¥225,489 spent by each Chinese visitor during the first quarter.

South Koreans accounted for the largest share of foreign visitors during the three-month period at 1,713,800 people, or 26.2 percent of the total, followed by Chinese at 1,648,700 people, or 25.2 percent.

The number of foreign visitors for March was estimated at 2,205,700, up 9.8 percent year on year and a record for the month.

By country and region, visitors from China ranked at the top at 509,000, up 2.2 percent. South Korea was next at 488,400, up 30.6 percent. Taiwan followed at 339,900, up 3.5 percent.