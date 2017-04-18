Past abductions of Japanese a nonissue: Pyongyang

No one is interested in the issue of past abductions of foreigners by North Korean agents, Song Il Ho, North Korean ambassador in charge of diplomatic normalization with Japan, said Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Pyongyang, Song said that an agreement reached between Japan and North Korea in Stockholm in May in 2014 does not exist anymore.

In the agreement, Pyongyang pledged to carry out a reinvestigation into Japanese nationals in North Korea, including abductees.

Song said the special North Korean committee in charge of the reinvestigation established in July 2014 has been scrapped.

Still, he said that from a humanitarian point of view, Pyongyang is ready to address the issue of Japanese nationals who were in the territory of what is now North Korea before World War II and have not returned to Japan.

He warned that if a war starts on the Korean Peninsula, Japan would suffer the biggest damage.

If Japan removes its sanctions against North Korea, such as an all-out trade ban, Pyongyang would take it as a message indicating a policy change, he said.

The ambassador said his country established an institute on Japan in December whose members include North Korean Foreign Ministry officials, researchers on Japan and media representatives.

North Korea thinks it necessary to correctly understand its current relationship with Japan by researching not only history but also the current political and economic situations, he added.