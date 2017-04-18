Opposition camp wants minister who called museum curators ‘cancer’ to resign

Japan’s opposition parties plan to seek the resignation of the regional revitalization minister over his description of the curators of cultural properties as a “cancer” that must be “eradicated.”

Kozo Yamamoto made the remark Sunday at a seminar in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, arguing that Japan’s cultural properties are not being presented in ways that tourists from overseas can easily understand.

“The worst cancer is the curators. We have to eradicate the lot of them,” he said.

“This was a highly absurd remark and demeaning to curators,” Yoshihiko Noda, secretary general of the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, told a press conference on Monday.

“(Yamamoto) is undeserving of the role of a Cabinet minister,” said Akira Koike, head of the secretariat of the Japanese Communist Party.

Yamamoto took back his “cancer” remark and apologized Monday, conceding that it was “not appropriate.”

“I want to keep giving my all to working hard on regional revitalization and the like,” Yamamoto told reporters in Tokyo, indicating he does not intend to resign.

The gaffe comes just two weeks after the disaster reconstruction minister faced calls for his resignation over his remarks at a press conference about Fukushima nuclear crisis evacuees.

Masahiro Imamura apologized and withdrew the remarks he made implying that evacuees yet to return to areas the government has deemed safe for habitation should fend for themselves.

“There has been a string of problematic remarks (that raises questions about their) qualifications as Cabinet ministers, but all we’ve seen the government do is try to protect them,” Noda said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who appointed Yamamoto to his post in August, told a parliamentary committee on Monday he has “heard that Mr. Yamamoto apologized and took back (the remark).”

Parts of the rest of Yamamoto’s remarks at the seminar were found Monday to be factually incorrect.

He had said water and open flames cannot be used at sites designated as important cultural properties, and claimed Kyoto’s Nijo Castle lacked any English-language signage until recently, but the respective authorities said both these claims are untrue.